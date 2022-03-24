Urban council speakers want monument constructed in memory of Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Urban Council speakers want the government to construct a monument in remembrance of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The Speakers under their umbrella body Uganda Urban Council Speakers Association (UUCSA), where Oulanyah was a patron, say Oulanyah was a principled man who served the country with the utmost respect.

The Association brings together all speakers and their deputies from all municipalities, town councils, and cities from across the country.

Bonny Tashobya Karutsya, the chairperson of the UUCSA who also doubles as the Mbarara City Council speaker says that Oulanyah has been offering guidance to members on how to manage councils at different levels.

He says Oulanyah has been patriotic, a mediator, and a law-centered leader.

Tashobya also wants speakers in urban areas to emulate the legacy of the late Oulanyah and be humble when chairing council meetings but also speak out on issues that affect the livelihoods of the electorate.

Marina Salma, the treasurer of UUCSA and also Deputy Speaker Mbarara City North Division says that last year, they petitioned Oulanyah demanding an increment of allowances for councilors, lack of office space for speakers of municipalities, divisions, and town councils.

Salma also says that they want to be involved in organizing Oulanyah’s burial.

Godfrey Tumusiime, the speaker of the Mbarara City South division and the coordinator UUCSA western region said they have lost a man of integrity.

*****

URN