URA provides ownership details of hit and run accident vehicle

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority –URA has provided details regarding the ownership of a vehicle, which knocked dead three people along Bukasa-Muyenga road a fortnight ago.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says URA records show that the Starlet UAE 783K that allegedly hit a Bajaj boxer motorcycle number UEC 991R that was transporting three pupils to school is registered in the names of Joseph Nankwasi.

According to Onyango, police has launched a manhunt for Nankwasi since his records at URA don’t include his telephone contacts. Kabalagala police have since asked residents of Bukasa, Katongole, Muyenga, Namuwongo and other neighboring villages to help in the hunt for the suspect.

Though it was a hit and run accident, witnesses managed to identify the registration number plate of the killer car. Onynago, who based on witness accounts, said the motorcycle was loaded with five people including three pupils, their father and rider, Richard Kamya, who also died on the spot.

Traffic police have since identified the deceased child as Denis Ssenyonga and their father, Samuel Katonda who is admitted at Mulago National Referral hospital in critical condition.

The two other children in the accident are Michael Kazibwe and Pretty Nakalanda, both pupils of Serene Primary School in Namuwongo-Bukasa Parish.

Onyango has urged the registered owner of the vehicle to present himself to the nearby police, saying he won’t hide for long since particulars of his vehicle are known.

Records from the Traffic Directorate show that 3,194 died in road crashes in 2018 compared to 3,051 fatalities in 2017. At least 10 people were killed in road carnages each day last year, according to the police statistics.

Similarly, 17 people sustained nasty injuries each day basing on average each day the same year. At least 6530 were injured in 2018. In Kampala alone, 605 died in accidents last year. Most of the crashes were recorded between 5pm to 8pm.

******

URN