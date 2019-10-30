UPDF unit still enforcing fish smoking ban 7 months after gov’t set new regulations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Unit has declined to allow Kalangala residents to smoke fish despite the fact that the Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries Ministry lifting the ban seven months ago. The Fisheries Protection Unit banned fishing smoking during its inception in 2017 as part of the move to end the smoking off immature fish.

The UPDF Marine led by Lt Col. James Nuwagaba believed the move would quickly help end illegal fishing. Two years after the Fisheries Protection Unit recorded tremendous success in the fight against illegal fishing, several leaders including Kalangala LC V chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi started calling for the return of fish smoking.

Fish smoking is the main activity among women on Lutoboka, Kitobo, Nkose and Kyeseerwa landing sites since many of them can’t engage in fishing. Hellen Nakimuli, a Community Development Officer in Kalangala, says many of the women in the Island district have been rendered vulnerable and unemployed because of the ban on fish smoking.

In April this year, the Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary, Pius Wakabi and the Commandant of the UPDF Marines, Brig Michael Nyarwa provided guidelines for fish smoking to be reinstated. According to the guidelines, for any person to engage in fish smoking, he or she must have clearance from the District Fisheries Officer after inspection by a health worker.

The guidelines followed an order by President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his tour in Kalangala district to restore fish smoking for all island residents. However, the Fisheries officers in Kalangala have since not registered any person interested in fish smoking.

Jackson Baguma, the Kalangala District Fisheries Officer, says the fisheries department hasn’t registered any person interested in fish smoking. “Who are those complaining? They need to know that one has to apply to the fisheries office and they are inspected before being approved to engage in fish smoking,” Baguma says.

By 2017, more than 800 women were engaging in fish smoking.

URN