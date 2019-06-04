UPDF to streamline retirement of soldiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF is set to streamline retirement of all officers irrespective of their ranks.

Speaking on Monday to the second batch of officers and men who are undergoing a two weeks induction workshop on life after retirement at Gadaffi barracks, the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. David Muhoozi says that, all retiring army staff from different departments will be notified of when to retire so as to provide them with ample time of preparing for civilian life.

This year, 800 officers set to retire in July comprise of 17 generals among them, Gen. Joram Mugume, the chairman board of directors of the National Enterprise Corporation, the business arm of the army.

Muhoozi stresses that most army officers spend most of their time at work, and rarely mend with their families adding that, earlier notification on the retirement period will help officers work out a plan of adjusting to family life.

He argues that, when retirees are informed on time, it is easy for them to refine their records with the army before official exit.

Muhoozi further charged retirees to search for other career opportunities outside the military circles adding that, UPDF will aid them in accomplishing their tasks in those new fields.

Mike Mabonga, the Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Resettlement, and psycho social support in the Ministry of Defense says that officers face a number of undisclosed challenges while ensuring peace both within the country and abroad. He says that they adequate preparation before retirement to prevent them from facing mental illnesses and other complications when they join civilian life.

*****

URN