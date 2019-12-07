UPDF to recruit 4000 regular soldiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force- UPDF will recruit 4,000 soldiers. The nationwide recruitment exercise will take place on December 27th to 5th January 2020.

Speaking at the UPDF headquarters in Mbuya on Saturday, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire told journalists that the aim of the exercise is to attract composed and patriotic Ugandans to serve in the regular, professional and specialized units.

He says that it is an opportunity to fill gaps in the force which have been caused by deaths, injuries and retirements.

The recruitment exercise will be conducted across the country at district headquarters. It targets unmarried Ugandan nationals aged between 18-25 with a valid National Identification Card, good character, medical fitness certification and the relevant education certifications.

Karemire says numbers from each district shall depend on the population of the area as guided by the population census.

He says they will ensure that each district takes up its allocated slots for recruitment.

Last year in October UPDF recruited 6,400 Local Defence Unit-LDU personnel. The recruitment took place in areas of Kamwokya, Kawempe, Makindye, Lubaga, Nakawa and Luzira.

*****

URN