UPDF starts verification of veterans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has commenced a nation-wide verification exercise of all unpaid ex-servicemen.

Adolf Mwesige, the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs in a statement issued on Wednesday said the exercise will target unpaid military veterans and beneficiaries of deceased soldiers who lack necessary documents.

According to the Defence Ministry, there are at least 79,084 army veterans who have not been paid their pension and gratuity arrears worth 500 billion shillings.

The verification exercise starts on Thursday and will end on 13th April in ten zones.

Regional Zonal Leaders have also been appointed to work closely with the existing 39 Zonal Pensions Officers for efficiency of the exercise.

Maj Dick Kaija Kirya will oversee the registration and verification exercise for the Rwenzori region, Maj Fred Kasimoni Mushambo for Ankole/Kigezi region and Maj Samuel Ssekamwa for West Buganda, Maj Robert Lutaaya for East Buganda.

Capt. Samuel Kabiseku for Busoga, Maj Martin Komakech for Acholi/Lango regions. Meanwhile, Maj Fred Mayeku will head the exercise in Bugisu/Bukedi, Capt. Moses Emeju for Teso, Capt. Mike Jackson for Karamoja and Maj Milly Angulima for West Nile.

All unpaid ex-servicemen including living veterans, estates of veterans deceased in retirement, estates of officers and militants deceased while in active service have also been asked to liaise with the Regional Team Leaders and Zonal UPDF Pensions for assistance.

Claimants for death pension and gratuities, executioners or administrators of the estates have been asked to obtain certified letters of administration.

Those to be paid under ex gratia category include documented living veterans of World War II as in May 2010, Uganda army, Uganda National Liberation Army and documented Not Yet Available as in May 2010.

Mwesige has tasked all Resident District Commissioners –RDCs, Local Council V Chairpersons, Local Government officials and District Internal Security Officers –DISOs to ensure the successful implementation of the exercise.

*******

URN