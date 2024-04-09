UPDF rebrands spy agency name to DIS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have rebranded its spy agency, changing the name from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) to Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) as part of the force’s new establishment.

The DIS, formerly known as CMI, conducts intelligence operations for the military and often collaborates with the Uganda Police Force (UPF) to combat violent crimes such as terrorism, armed robberies, abductions, kidnappings, and murders, although there have been accusations against the agency for engaging in similar activities.

President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief (CiC) of the Armed Forces, officially launched the UPDF Establishment 2021 on February 17, 2024, which outlined changes in the nomenclature of some offices and titles within the army.

Colonel Deo Akiiki Asiimwe, the Deputy Defense Spokesperson (DSP), now known as the Defense Public Information Officer (DPIO), stated that the change in the name of CMI to DIS is in line with the adoption and gazetting of new titles while phasing out the old ones.

“Following the degazetting of the old titles and gazetting of the new offices as per the UPDF Establishment 2021, we wish to inform the public that new titles have officially been adopted and will be used to name the offices of the UPDF,” Colonel Akiiki said.

Colonel Akiiki further explained that the UPDF Establishment 2021 introduced new titles, such as Chief of Joint Staff (CJS), formerly known as Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS); Joint Staff Human Resource Management (JS-HRM), previously known as Chief of Personnel and Administration (CPA); and Joint Staff Logistics (JS-LOG), formerly Chief of Logistics and Engineering (CLE).

“We have the title of Joint Staff Training and Doctrine (JS-TRADOC), previously known as Chief of Training and Recruitment (CTR), Defence Public Information Officer (DPIO), previously known as Defence Spokesperson (DSP) under the Department of Defence Public Information (DDPIO),” Colonel Akiiki said.

Colonel Akiiki acknowledged that the new titles may cause confusion among the public, and he assured that further explanations would be provided by the Defense Public Information Officer (DPIO) as needed.

