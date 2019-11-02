UPDF Sgt to face Court Martial for lynching city lawyer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defence Forces–UPDF soldier, Sgt Gad Twijukye, will face the General Court Martial for allegedly leading a group that lynched City Lawyer Peter Kibirango.

The lawyer succumbed on mob injuries on October 19 at Case Hospital in Kampala after spending five days in the Intensive Care Unit–ICU. He had been beaten five days earlier by a mob that suspected him of stealing a phone from a mobile money outlet in Mutungo, Nakawa division.

Investigations later revealed that Kibirango erroneously picked the phone which had been placed next to his charger during the transaction. He was intercepted by Twijukye, after walking about 100 meters from the outlet, in a manner that attracted a mob, that eventually ended his life.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Twijukye who has been in police custody since his arrest on October 17 will be arraigned before the General Court Martial as soon as police investigators are complete. Owoyesigyire said a report regarding the investigations will be handed over to the army to be used during his trial.

Sgt Twijukye was arrested two days before Kibirango’s demise. Police detectives have since amended the file from assault to murder. Police said the civilians who are still on the run will be arraigned in criminal courts once they are arrested.

URN