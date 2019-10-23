UPDF golfers finish 4th at World Military Games

Wuhan, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Lieutenant Flavia Namakula and Corporal Petra Nalwoga missed a medal narrowly, finishing 4th overall at the 7th CISM Military World Games golf competition in China.

Team Uganda had a joint score of Brazil 703 strokes after four rounds of golf at end of Tuesday, coming behind bronze medal winners France with 606. Gold went to Brazil with 595, then the US silver with 605.

In the individual event, five-time Uganda Ladies Open champion Lt. Namakula who carded 83, 77, 87 and 78 for a four round score of 325 (37 over par) finished 7th, with the Corporal Nalwoga finished 15th with a score of 378 (+90).

She failed to defend her medal position, having won a bronze at the last games in 2015 in South Korea.

Uganda entered a team of five, three golfers, a boxer and one track and fielder in the disabled division.

The other Ugandan golfer Lance Corporal Richard Baguma came 30th out of 71 in the men’s event.

In boxing, Corporal Abdul Ssebute was edged 3-2 in the Men’s Flyweight division by Myanmar’s Maung Chit San.

Reports indicate that L/CPL Sam Mubaje is in gold medal position in the Track and field competitions he has entered.

The World Military Games will see competition in 31 disciplines (see full list here) including shooting, parachuting, military pentathlon, lifesaving, naval pentathlon, judo, diving, wrestling and taekwondo.

OPENING CEREMONY