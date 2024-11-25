UPDF gets shs50bn for construction of soldiers’ houses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have secured 50 billion Shillings for the construction of accommodation facilities for soldiers.

The Commander of Fourth Division Barracks Brigadier General Felix Busizoori noted that the fund was secured through the Ministry of Defense to improve the welfare of soldiers and their living conditions within the Barracks.

He explained that the Chief of Defense Staff, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has tasked all the Division Commanders of the project areas to submit their building plans for approval.

He noted that between 2022 and 2023, Gen. Muhoozi mobilized 55 billion shillings which supported the construction of 409 Brigade Headquarters.

Over the last two years, according to Busizoori, the air force, special forces and land forces have continued to receive funding to transform in terms of services and accommodations.

The current budget will support the construction of accommodation at Lugore Military Training School, 501 Brigade in Moyo District and 503 Brigade in Adjumani District at Zoka Central Forest Reserve area among other top privities.

Although he was not specific on the project timeline, he noted that the construction will begin soon

“UPDF is professionalizing in terms of capacity building, in terms of capabilities, in terms of welfare and among the welfare is the issues of improving the living conditions and already most of the brigade headquarters have been put up” Brig. Gen. Busizoori noted.

He noted that, over the years, the army had focused attention on building its military capabilities for addressing security crises both at home and to pacify parts of the African Continent from militants.

The Fourth Division Spokesperson Maj. Peter Mugisha says that the Policy and Management Committee are yet to discuss and approve the allocation of the housing units to Fourth Division Barracks.

“Every government project has its timeframe for implementation and we can’t tell exactly when the construction will start but it will be communicated soon” Maj. Peter Mugisha.

URN