UPDF finds 503 bullets at Uganda – Kenya border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security team in the Karamoja sub region has recovered 503 live rounds of ammunition at Kokochaya check point, off Karita-Lokales road along Uganda-Kenya borderline.

It is alleged that since yesterday the suspects, one identified as Kevo and another yet to be identified both residents of Kachaliba in West Pokot County were being trailed by security intelligence networks.

According to security, the unknown suspects rode a numberless motorcycle through a small route from the Riwo- Girik side in the Amudat district.

Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson told URN that the suspects upon reaching Kokochaya check point decided to drop an exhibit bag containing live rounds of ammunition before escaping towards West Pokot County in Kenya.

Oware said that the security team is already coordinating with the Kenyan Authorities in West Pokot to have the suspects apprehended.

He warned the public to desist from Arms and ammunition ideals because it is unlawful acts of small arms proliferation and rearmament by wrong elements.

“We shall never relent our efforts in conducting security border operations to avert armed criminality and gun violence” Oware said.

*****

URN