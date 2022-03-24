UPDF, FADRC to jointly protect DRC road project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF and Congolese army have agreed to jointly offer protection to the road construction project in Eastern DRC.

On Wednesday, the joint forces received the contractor, DOTT Services Limited.

Last year, President Museveni and his DRC counterpart Felix Tshisekedi, commissioned the construction of roads in Eastern DRC, for which Uganda committed to inject 243.7 billion Shillings under a bilateral agreement.

The roads to be constructed consist of the Kasindi section at the border to Beni (80km), the integration of the Beni-Butembo stretch (54km), and the Bunagana to Rutsuru-Goma road (89km).

Operational shujja overall commander Gen. Kayanja Muhanga and his DRC counterpart Gen. Bombelle Comille Ehola, who received the contractor are optimistic that the roads in DRC will enable the UPDF and FADRC to effectively pursue the rebels out of DRC.

Gen. Muhanga says that the relationship between the two countries is strong and will jointly work out modalities to ensure the road works are not interrupted by rebel activities. He said peaceful co-existence will spur trade and economic prosperity.

Gen. Bombelle Eholla warned security forces from both countries not to engage in illegal activities like smuggling.

The project coordinator for DOTT Services Ltd, Nagendra Ananthula welcomed the resolution by both countries to offer security to the workers.

The chairperson LCIII Mpondwe Lhubiriha town council, Sylvester Mapozi is optimistic that the better road network will boost trade between the two countries to the advantage of the town.

Meanwhile, Major Peter Mugisa, the Operation Shujja spokesperson says that the UPDF is close to completing the second phase of the operation.

According to Major Mugisa, Operation Shujja has among other achievements managed to break the command structure of the ADF, recover military hardware from the ADF as well as rescue some abductees who have since been reunited with their families.

URN