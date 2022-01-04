UPDF commences Tarehe sita activities in Bududa

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have started the implementation of Tarehe Sita activities in Bududa district.

The activities include construction of two classroom blocks at Bumayoka primary School, construction of staff quarters at Bukigai health center III, and construction of pupils’ dormitory for children with disabilities at Manjiya primary school, in Bududa district.

The activity is in preparation for the Tarehe Sita celebrations which are scheduled for 6th of next month in the six districts of Elgon sub region including Kapchorwa, Mbale, Mbale city, Namisindwa, Bukwo and Bududa.

Tarehe Sita is a Swahilli word meaning the sixth day, which in this context is the day of 06th February 1981 when the war to fight the government born out of the disputed 1980 elections, was launched with an attack on Kabamba military barracks.

To celebrate this day, the UPDF has since adopted and customized the tradition of celebrating defense forces’ week and Tarehe Sita on a regional rotational basis where it carries out various civil-military cooperation activities intended to recognize, thank and give back as a token of appreciation to the people of Uganda.

One of the foremen at the construction site who spoke to our reporter said they intend to finish the construction works before 6th next month which shall be the date of commissioning and Tarehe Sita celebrations.

Other activities which shall take place next month on the 6th include free medical camps at Bududa hospital, Bushika, Bukigai and Bumusi health Center III’s, distribution of scholastic materials among others.

Tappy Namulondo, the Bududa chief administrative officer hailed the government for the work saying they never had the resources to do all those activities adding that this will help and give hope to the people.

Issa Bukoma, the Bududa district engineer asked for good work from the engineering brigade which has taken on construction, thanking them for giving back to the community.

Milton Kamoti Wasunguyi, the Bududa district chairman asked the UPDF engineering brigade to consider youths in the community to do simple works at the sites like mixing sand and carrying bricks so that they can get some money to help their families.

He said they will also have sports activities and cleaning of town councils and asked all youth to participate.

Daniel Kikoola, the RDC Bududa asked the people of Bududa to embrace the activities implemented by the government adding that this is the time for performance but not politics since its time ended.

