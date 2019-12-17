UPDF Captain accused of brutalizing Mak students released

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF has released Captain Ronald Lubeera and Corporal Sunday Ocira, who had been arrested on allegations of brutalizing Makerere University students who were protesting against the 15 percent tuition increment.

Several students claimed they had been clobbered by soldiers during a protest. Their argument was backed by pictures that circulated on social media and in media outlets showing soldiers clobbering students including those with disabilities.

Army and Defence Deputy Spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, said Lubeera and Ocira have been released on court bail.

Capt. Lubeera and Cpl Ocira both of 16 Battalion were first arraigned before the Unit Disciplinary Committee –UDC of Military Police Brigade Chaired by Lt Col Richard Ochen Okum at Military Police Headquarters in Makindye on November 29.

“Both the accused applied for bail which was granted with a condition of reporting to the legal officer once a week. Court adjourned to 13 January 2020 for Prosecution hearing,” Akiiki said.

Capt. Lubeera’s arrest came after public criticized army for highhandedness while handling a protest that was started by a group of female students.

President Yoweri Museveni denied knowledge about UPDF deployment at the country’s oldest institution of higher learning.

The accused commanders however pleaded not guilty to the offence. Both Commanders have been charged with Neglect of Duty contrary to Section 114(1) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120.

“The court Prosecutor Informed court that investigations into the case are not yet complete and requested for an adjournment,” Akiiki said.

Prosecutor submitted that Lubeera and Ocira between 22nd and 24th October 2019 19 while at Makerere University in Kampala District, neglected their duties of Controlling Persons under their Command who ended up beating Up Makerere University Students during strikes.

It is reported that President Museveni’s younger brother Gen Salim Saleh held a meeting with students who were beaten and property destroyed by soldiers and compensated them with 21 million shillings.

Gen Saleh’s meeting with affected students was reportedly held at his home in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District.

The meeting was reportedly attended by among other students Nsamba Patrick, Derrick Ndyamuhaki, Albert Lotyang, Patrick Nsamba, Emmanuel Cherotich, Patrick Ssenyonjo, Ivan Kanabo, James Ssebidde, Nelson Mugisha, Joseph Owomugisha, Elvis Omoit, Joseph Marta Muzinda, Philip Winner Byonaniwe, Godfrey Kamukama, Micheal Tayebwa, and Arnold Arinaitwe.

