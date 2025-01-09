Thursday , January 9 2025
Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya not dead

The Independent January 9, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker Anita Among and NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi have made clarifications on the passing on of Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

“Doctors attending to him say his organs are failing, but his heart is still active. Members will be notified on any developments in due course,” said Speaker Anita Among in today’s parliamentary sitting.

“According to the doctors, Hon. Ssegirinya Muhammad is brain dead, most of his organs have shut down but he is not yet declared dead. When the mother was told that, she immediately announced his passing. Our teams are on ground monitoring the situation, as we all PRAY FOR A MIRACLE,” posted NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi on X

