UPC supporters in western Uganda not happy with Akena

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) supporters and leaders in the western region have tasked Jimmy James Michael Akena to explain the causes of unending bickering within the party.

UPC supporters and leaders say that the bickering between top leaders within the party especially Akena and Peter Walubiri has affected the performance of the party in general elections. They argue that this has forced candidates to pull out of the race or contest as independents and others in other political parties.

In a meeting with delegates from the western region at the party offices in Kabale district on Saturday, Obed Habasa, the party chairperson for Rubanda district read a statement expressing concern over the unending feud between Akena and Walubiri’s faction. Habasa says that it is very unfortunate that even those who remained loyal and contested as flag bearers were not funded by the party at all, contrary to the promise.

Habasa called for reconciliation between the two factions before the 2026 general elections.

Charles Twebaze Kabagambe, Kabale District UPC party Chairman says that he is also confused about who will be the presidential flag bearer in the coming general elections due to unending bickering within the party.

Jethro Ngambagye, a UPC supporter from Rwampara County, Rwampara district, and Emmanuel Akampa, a supporter from Kanungu district say that they are frustrated by the bickering despite the party having supporters at the grassroots level.

Michael Mugarura a UPC party delegate from Bubaare town council in Rubanda district wonders why the party is yet to open offices at the district level.

However, Akena attributes the challenges in the party to traitors who claim to be supporters. Akena also calls for the party’s patriotism saying that he also uses his money to run the party activities.

Akena also hinted at contesting in the Presidential elections. He asked party supporters to woo support at the grassroots.

URN