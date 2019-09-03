UNRA protests construction of lock-ups in road reserve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA has protested a decision by Kabale Municipality authorities to authorize the construction of permanent lockups in the road reserve.

Traders operating in Kabale Central market are currently constructing permanent lockups at Kabale Police Barracks playground and in the road reserve in Kigongi, Central Division along Kabale-Mbarara High Way.

The relocation is part of the process to pave way for the planned reconstruction of a new market under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III. However, UNRA accuses the municipality authorities for extending lock-ups in the road reserve.

According to UNRA officials, the road reserve in question was constructed in yet they were in preparation of paving and start using for parking of trucks and outdoor advertising.

UNRA officials accuse Kabale Municipality authorities for failure to consult them before authorizing construction and have planned to demolish all the lock-ups.

Reuben Byaruhanga Tumwebaze, the UNRA Director Road Infrastructure Protection, says that the road reserve was deliberately spared during the construction of Katuna-Kabale-Mbarara highway to beautify it through paving and later use it as a parking space for trucks and outdoor advertising.

Byaruhanga says that they will issue an eviction notice to the municipal council and owners of the lockups.

Joseph Bagonza Monday, Kabale Municipality town clerk downplayed the matter saying that it will be resolved.

*****

URN