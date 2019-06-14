UNRA gets UGX 4 Trillion for oil roads land acquisition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has allocated 4 trillion shillings towards land acquisition and compensation for three oil roads in the 2019/2020 financial year. The roads are Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko, Masindi-Biiso, Masindi-Bugungu and Buhimba-Kakumiro-Mubende.

According to Finance minister Matia Kasaija, the allocation is part of the 6.4 trillion Shillings budget allocated to the works and transport sector. It will be used to acquire land for the construction of the three roads.

UNRA has been allocated 412 billion Shillings for land acquisition for several projects including the oil roads. They are Packwach Junction-Paraa-Buliisa, Bulamagi-Igagyaza-Kakumiro and Lusalira-Nkonge-Lumegere-Ssembabule.

UNRA records show that there are 10,841 project affected persons along the 6 oil roads which are either under design, construction or being upgraded.

Kasaija also says that 57.8 billion shillings has also been added to UNRA to complete land compensation for the tourism roads linking to the tourism sites in South Western Uganda.

For the last eight years, the tourism roads have been mentioned in the budget but their design and construction stalled due to among other reasons, inadequate funds to acquire land.

They include Kisoro Rubugiri (35km), Ntebe-Bwindi (9km), Muko-Rushaga road (35km), Isoro-Mgahinga (17km), Ikumba-Ruhija (29km) and Rubugiri-Nkuringo (15km).

URN