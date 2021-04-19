UNRA begins patching potholes on Gulu–Nimule road after media exposure

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Roads Authority – UNRA has started patching multiple potholes along the Gulu-Atiak-Nimule highway weeks after Uganda Radio Network reported about the transport challenges on the highway.

The 106Km great north motorway that stretches from Gulu City through Pabbo-Atiak to Elegu Town Council at the Uganda-South Sudan border in Amuru District has 89 huge potholes that had become deadly to the lives of road users.

China Henan International Corporation-CHICO built the Shillings 89 billion road in 2012 that was commissioned in 2015 to open up the East African Community business corridor with the war-torn South Sudan.

More than 20 fatalities have been recorded as a direct result of the multiple potholes. The state of the road sparked off an acrimonious debate between leaders, road users, and UNRA. Over 1000 cargo trucks use the road daily.

However, UNRA has started patching up the potholes. Juma Okot, a driver who plies the Gulu-Elegu-Nimule route has applauded UNRA for the swift response to mend the damaged section of the road that had become dangerous to both human life and mechanical condition of their vehicles.

Leonard Komakech, a resident of Atiak Township, who lost a brother on road, observed that they are impressed that several potholes that had rendered the road almost impossible especially around Lacor Seminary School, Parabongo, Palukere, Pawel Lanegetta and-Pabbo-Atiak Townships have been fixed.

Earlier, Martin Akera, the Gulu District Works and Technical Services Secretary revealed that the potholes had been a threat to the lives of motorists and the repair work by UNRA is timely to restore normalcy and smooth flow of traffic.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Osborn Oceng also applauded the UNRA regional management for correcting the defects on the road, which he says materialized after numerous reminders found their way into the media.

Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA Media Relations Manager, says that the exponential increase of heavy traffic transporting cargo to South Sudan has strained some sections of the road than earlier on anticipated. He added that the agency has also started fixing potholes along the Karuma–Olwiyo–Pakwach Bridge contract to mend the multiple potholes along the 65km road stretch between Kamdini Township and Lira City.

*******

URN