Union of Hope donates bicycles to support Kwania district health activities

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kwania district has received 100 bicycles to facilitate different health activities in the district especially.

The development comes at a time when there is a lockdown in the country as a measure to try and reduce on the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation made by Union of Hope is meant to help health workers reach out to the medically less privileged people during the lock down.

Union of Hope through its “Wheels 4 Life” project is a non-profit charity that provides bicycles to people in great need of transportation throughout the developing world.

The category to be catered for include; TB patients, persons living with HIV/AIDS on ART and women on family planning and conducting immunization activities.

Paul Kyalimpa, the organization’s Executive Director handed over the bicycles to Kwania Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Salim Komakech last weekend. The RDC subsequently handed it over to selected beneficiaries.

Nen Anyim Women Living with HIV, a local group in Inomo sub county received 25 bicycles, Expert clients at Art Clinics received 27 bicycles and the rest of the bicycles were distributed among Community vaccinators at lower health facilities in the district.

Lillian Akello, one of the expert clients says with the bicycle now, she will be able to contact her 142 clients whom she says are unable to pick medicine from the health facility during the lock down.

“As a supporter, it is your role to take care of your clients’ well being concerning suppression of the viral load, adherence to drugs and counseling. I was concerned how they would get their medication in these times. Congratulations Union of Hope,’’ she said.

Another beneficiary, Ewa Oscar, Mr. Y-plus Northern region is among the foot soldiers who had been trekking long distances to reach out to his clients. He is optimistic that with the support, his clients have reason to smile.

Slim Komakech, the Kwania RDC applauded Union of Hope for complementing government efforts in the fight against HIV/Aids pledging total commitment to monitoring the effective use of the bikes. He tasked the beneficiaries to ensure that the bicycles serve its intended purposes.

Dr. Sam Fang Omara, the Assistant District Health Officer of Kwania who represented the DHO believes the bicycles will help improve on service delivery to the local people.

“The adherence and retention rate of our people on ARV will be improved and at community level, immunization will be improved since they will be reached,” said Dr. Omara.

*****

URN