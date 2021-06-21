UNEB postpones release of 2020 examination results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has postponed the release of 2020 national examination results due to restrictions of Covid-19.

According to the programme, the examinations body had scheduled to release the said results before the end of June starting with Primary Leaving Examinations, but now the release will take a little longer, though the actual date is yet to be specified.

Jennifer Kalule Musumba, the UNEB spokesperson says the programme has been affected by the new COVID-19 restrictions that were announced by the president last Friday.

Musumba says currently, the UNEB offices are completely closed yet they had a few issues to work on some of which require staff to be physically present.

Besides the lockdown, Kalule also adds that the delay of swearing-in of new ministers also affected their program. “We still need to wait for the swearing-in of the line ministers who are the authorities that are part and parcel to the exam release,“ says Musumba.

Although schools are currently closed, Musumba notes that UNEB needs to ensure that examination results are released earlier so as to fit in the available school calendar.

For instance, according to the school calendar, the 2021 academic year is scheduled to begin on September 20, 2021. Musumba asserts that by this time, results and other processes like school selection should have been completed to ensure that learners begin off their studies without any delay.

At least 1,181,965 candidates sat for their final examinations at different levels of P7, S4, and S6.

The candidates were supposed to sit for the exams at the end of 2020. However, their studies were disrupted by the closure of schools at the beginning of the year, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

*****

URN