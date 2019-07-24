UNBS confiscates sachet liquor filling machines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Bureau of Standards yesterday closed 167 sachet-filling machines belonging to at least 37 alcohol-manufacturing companies.

“As a measure to enforce the government ban on alcohol sold in sachets, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards has closed over 167 sachet-filling machines belonging to at least 37 alcohol-manufacturing companies. The operation was conducted in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja and Mitiyana. UNBS staff also seized and confined packaging materials used in production of sachets,” UNBS said in a statement.

This comes at the heels of the ban of the sale of alcohol in sachets, which was effective June 1 2019, issued by Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde.

In a statement, UNBS executive director Ben Manyindo said: “ We are aware that by time we sealed off the machines some of the alcohol in sachets had already found its way on the market. Our market surveillance team will soon carry out raids on wholesale and retail outlets that could still be selling sachets.” He urged consumers to report cases of alcohol sold in sachets on the UNBS toll free line 0800 133 133.

The ban was instituted as a consumer protection measure to guard against excessive alcohol consumption for young people.

Before the ban, alcohol sold in sachets was readily available and affordable to the majority of the youth with many staying away from productive work spending much of their time boozing.

Alcohol in sachets is still being sold widely across the country.

URN