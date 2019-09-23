UNBS acquires new equipment to test composition of steel products

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), has acquired an Optical Emission Spectrometer (OES), used to test the chemical composition of steel and aluminium metal products.

The machine is able to determine the amount of chemical elements as well as trace metals in steel and aluminium products. Chemical composition of steel is a key factor in determining the product’s performance in terms of strength, hardness and quality.

The new Optical Emission Spectrometer, which cost 235 million Shillings, supplements the Universal Testing Machine (UTM) which UNBS has been using to test the strength of the steel products. It completes a set of equipment needed for testing both physical and chemical parameters of steel products.

“The machine acquisition is a great step in the fight against poor quality steel products on the market. It will further enhance our capacity to test comprehensively all parameters as prescribed in the standard to ensure good quality products on the market,” the UNBS Executive Director Dr Ben Manyindo said.

He added that investigations have revealed that most of the substandard iron bars on the market have wrong chemical composition, while some manufacturers mark steel iron bars with higher grades of 500 but are found to have grades as low as 300 after testing.

“This machine will, therefore, enable us to detect such discrepancies early enough to institute the necessary corrective measures,” Dr Manyindo added. “With the acquisition of the spectrometer, even the turnaround time for testing steel products will greatly improve thereby facilitation trade and development of the steel sector”.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is a statutory body responsible for developing and promoting standards, quality products and services to facilitate fair trade, promote local industries and protect consumers.

URN