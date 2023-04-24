UN mission in Mali strongly condemns attack in central Mali

Bamako, Mali | Xinhua | The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) strongly condemned the Saturday morning attack against the Malian Armed Forces camp in central Mali.

“The perpetrators of this attack must be identified quickly and brought to justice. To this end, MINUSMA is ready to provide all necessary support to the Malian authorities to conduct the required investigations,” head of the mission El-Ghassim Wane was quoted as saying in a statement issued Saturday.

In a separate statement issued Saturday evening, the Malian government reported that ten civilians and 28 terrorists were killed in the attempted complex attack on the airport area of Sevare in the central region of Mopti.

“The blast caused the collapse of some houses. As a result, ten people were killed and 61 more wounded, all civilians,” the statement said.

Since 2012, Mali has been engulfed in a deep multi-faceted crisis at the security, political and economic levels. Independence insurgencies, jihadist incursions, and inter-communal violence have left thousands of people dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced in the West African nation.