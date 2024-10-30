UN envoy lauds UPDF for peace interventions

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Susan Ngongi Namondo, has extoled Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for its distinguished contribution to peace missions in the region.

Namondo, who was meeting the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said UPDF has been a force to rely on in promoting regional stability and urged the force to maintain this contribution.

“Uganda has done a recommendable role as an anchor of peace in the region and its consistent efforts in promoting regional stability, it is important to maintain this close coordination between the Government and development partners,” Namondo said.

UPDF has been participating in various peace missions in war torn countries such as Somalia, South Sudan and The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Since 2007, UPDF has been having more than 6,000 soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) until recently when the UN Security Council member states withdrew their funding claiming that foreign forces had outlived their purpose in Somalia.

After UN Security Council member states withdrawing their funding, AMISOM was changed to African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) purposely to empower Somalia National Army (SNA) to handle security duties.

The reduction of funds has since led countries such as Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya to reduce their forces. For instance, UPDF has since reduced its forces to now 3,000 and the number are expected to reduce to 1,000 in the next six months.

UPDF also recently deployed in DRC under the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) but the forces alongside those from Kenya were accused by Kinshasa government of hobnobbing with M23 rebels. There were also protests from Congolese nationals after M23 rebels and other militants often attacked citizens in areas where EASF had been deployed.

Gen Muhoozi appreciated Namondo for her service and efforts to strengthen relations with the UN body through policies that align with national interests. He further noted that during Namondo’s tenure, Uganda’s UN team had exceeded global standards on the Gender Equality Scorecard.

