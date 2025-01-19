Umukuuka III in Washington for Donald Trump inauguration

Washington, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Cultural Head of Inzu Ya Masaba, Umukuuka Mike Jude Mudoma and his delegation from the Bamasaba Cultural Institution has arrived in Washington for celebrations to mark the inauguration of President Elect Donald J. Trump.

According to the spokesperson for the Bamasaba Cultural Institution Steven Masiga, the Umukuuka III will represent African kings at the U.S. Presidential Inaugural Ball set for January 20. The Umukuuka of the Bamasaaba will later address a UNESCO meeting.

The prestigious Presidential Inaugural Ball will be held at the Washington Times Building Arbor Ballroom, located at 3600 New York Ave, NE, Washington, DC 20002.

The Inaugural Ball will be a grand occasion, bringing together distinguished guests from various ethnic and professional sectors. The evening will feature a catered dinner, live entertainment, and an opportunity to engage with esteemed colleagues and dignitaries from around the world.

Mike Mudoma, the Umukuuka III, succeeded the former cultural leader Bob Mushikor who died in 2021.