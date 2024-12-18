ULS launches crackdown on judicial misconduct

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has announced plans to establish an independent commission to investigate judicial misconduct and recommend reforms in response to growing concerns about corruption and unethical practices within the judiciary.

Addressing members of the legal fraternity and the public at the ULS Headquarters in Kampala on Tuesday, ULS President, Senior Counsel Isaac Ssemakadde, stated that the initiative is part of broader efforts to restore integrity and accountability to Uganda’s justice system.

The proposed commission will comprise respected legal experts, civil society leaders, and ordinary citizens committed to justice. According to Ssemakadde, the commission’s primary goal is to ensure that the judiciary serves the people, rather than powerful or corrupt interests.

Ssemakadde revealed plans for a nationwide campaign to expose judicial corruption and misconduct. He said the campaign would utilize traditional and social media platforms, protests, and boycotts to raise awareness and demand accountability.

Additionally, the ULS intends to collaborate with Parliament to enact laws that enhance judicial transparency and independence, including measures to protect whistleblowers.

Ssemakadde criticized the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for its inefficiency in resolving complaints, particularly those against Justice Musa Ssekaana. He cited Ssekaana’s actions, including blocking the ULS Extraordinary General Meeting, as emblematic of systemic judicial misconduct.

He directed the JSC, led by Justice Benjamin Kabito, to expedite investigations into complaints against Justice Ssekaana, dating back to 2018, and to publish findings by January 15, 2025. Ssemakadde emphasized that this deadline is non-negotiable, warning of further action if it is not met. As a symbolic gesture of protest, the ULS has revoked the 2021 Award of Excellence previously granted to Justice Ssekaana and directed that all references to the award be removed from his public and professional records. The ULS also called on its members to boycott the judge for a minimum of one month.

During the address, several ULS members shared personal experiences of judicial misconduct. Lawyer Zaina Nabukenya recounted being detained on a Registrar’s orders for appearing in court without a practicing certificate, an incident that caused significant embarrassment in front of her client. Despite filing a complaint with the JSC in December 2023, the matter remains unresolved. Another justice seeker, Shamil Atabua, accused Justice Ssekaana of delaying the hearing of his case despite repeated requests, including those from opposing counsel. He also criticized Principal Judge Dr. Flavian Zeija for failing to address Justice Ssekaana’s alleged misconduct, claiming the two share close ties.

The judicial tensions escalated following Justice Ssekaana’s decision to block the ULS Extraordinary General Meeting and elections scheduled for December 17, 2024. The decision stemmed from a challenge by ULS member Hashim Mugisha, who questioned the legality of the meeting and the process through which certain posts fell vacant. This controversy follows Ssemakadde’s earlier decision to recall lawyers Ruth Sebantindira and Norah Matovu Winyi from the JSC, arguing that their appointments violated ULS regulations. He cited a February 2024 High Court ruling declaring the current appointment practices unconstitutional.

Ssemakadde closed his address with a rallying call for systemic reforms, stating, “The time for timid whispers and polite complaints is over. The time for radical action has begun.”

The ULS also announced plans to launch an online complaint platform for whistleblowers to safely report instances of judicial misconduct. Ssemakadde assured members and the public that all complaints would be thoroughly investigated and addressed, reaffirming the ULS’s commitment to restoring accountability and public confidence in the judiciary.

