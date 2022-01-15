Ukrainian president seeks trilateral meeting with Biden, Putin

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed holding a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Friday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that Zelensky has already delivered the proposal to Biden.

“We are still waiting for a reaction from the Russian side, but our American partners accepted our proposal with interest,” Yermak was cited as saying during his talks with former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst.

According to Yermak, the meeting between the three leaders could be held via a video conference.

Recently, Ukraine, the United States and some other Western countries have voiced concerns over the alleged Russian military build-up along the Ukrainian borders.

On Jan. 10, the United States and Russia held security talks in Geneva to discuss Ukraine, among other issues.

After the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia has no plans to attack Ukraine, and there was no reason to fear an escalation of tensions with Ukraine