UHRC tribunal hears Dr. Besigye’s case seven years later

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Human Rights Tribunal has finally commenced the hearing of Dr. Kiiza Besigye’s case regarding alleged human rights violations, seven years after it was filed. The case stems from a 2016 incident when the police raided the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) headquarters in Najjanankumbi and arrested Dr. Besigye, who was a presidential candidate at the time.

Major General Mugisha Muntu, the then party president, and Ingrid Turinawe, the national secretary for mobilization, were among those also arrested. The police, led by the late Assistant Inspector of Police, Felix Kaweesi, suspected the FDC leaders of setting up an unauthorized tally center and prematurely announcing election results.

During the tribunal hearing chaired by Mariam Wangadya, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Chairperson, Dr. Besigye claimed that he was mistreated and tortured during his arrest and subsequent detention at Nagalama Police station. According to Dr. Besigye, on February 19, 2016, while at the FDC offices in Najanankumbi, they were in the process of tallying results from different parts of the country when the police raided the premises.

He argued that the constitution granted him the authority to tally results while awaiting the official declaration by the Electoral Commission. Dr. Besigye stated that he had planned to hold a press briefing to express his concerns about the incoming results when the police stormed and arrested them. Dr. Besigye further alleged that both he and Major General Mugisha Muntu were tortured during their detention at Nagalama Police Station and released later without any charges.

It's now Maj. Gen. @mugishamuntu former FDC president giving evidence in support of Dr. @kizzabesigye1 complaint before our Human Rights Tribunal. @ChairpersonUhrc is chairing it at Rummee Plaza for three days. @SimeoNsubuga @shifrahl @lo_apitta #UHRCTribunalHearings23 pic.twitter.com/VbF4vPWPeT — Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) (@UHRC_UGANDA) May 22, 2023

He also claimed that his home was under constant police surveillance, preventing him from contacting his lawyers or receiving visitors. As a result, he was unable to challenge the presidential election results in court. Representing himself but advised by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Dr. Besigye requested compensation from the government for the business losses he incurred during the period he was unable to conduct transactions.

He also sought compensation for the physical torture he allegedly endured at the hands of security personnel, which left visible marks on his body. Additionally, Dr. Besigye demanded reimbursement for the expenses he incurred for being prevented from boarding flights by security operatives on multiple occasions. During the tribunal hearing, Major General Mugisha Muntu and Ingrid Turinawe testified as witnesses, corroborating Dr. Besigye’s claims of torture and unlawful detention by the police.

Dr. Besigye expressed his concern about the delayed justice in his case, given that he filed the petition in 2016, and the hearing has only taken place after a span of seven years. Wangadya acknowledged the significant delay, attributing it in part to a two-year period without a commissioner, which hampered the commission’s work.

She assured all parties that the tribunal would address the complaints brought before them to ensure justice is served. The tribunal consists of four commissioners, including Simeo Nsubuga, Shifra Lukwago, Mariam Wangadya (chairperson of UHRC), and Omara Lamex. The case has been adjourned to a later, unspecified date for the hearing of the accused.

****

URN