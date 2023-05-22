UHRC calls for action on famine in Karamoja Sub-Region

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has issued recommendations to address the pressing issue of famine in the Karamoja sub-region. In its 25th annual report presented to Parliament, UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya emphasized the need for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), to prioritize early warning signs of drought as a means of mitigating the dire situation.

The report called on Parliament to expedite the passage of the National Food and Nutrition Bill, which aims to protect the right to food and discourage actions that impede access to food. Wangadya presented the report to Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, Clerk to Parliament, on behalf of Speaker Anita Among. According to the report, multiple factors have contributed to the distressing number of deaths in Karamoja.

These include weather variability, erratic rainfall patterns, low crop yields, insecurity, intensified raids, livestock losses due to dry spells, crop destruction by animals, poverty, and alcoholism. In 2022 alone, the region witnessed the tragic loss of 2,124 lives. The report highlighted the findings of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), revealing that 41 percent of Karamoja’s population, totaling 518,000 individuals, faced high levels of acute food insecurity.

The districts most severely affected by this crisis were Kaabong, Kotido, and Moroto. Other districts grappling with acute food insecurity included Nabilatuk, Napak, Amudat, Abim, Nakapiripirit, and Karenga. Specific incidents were also documented in the report, such as the deaths of eight individuals from Kapedo and Kawalakol Sub-Counties in Karenga district earlier this year. These tragic occurrences underscore the urgency of addressing the dire circumstances faced by the region’s population.

Additionally, the report revealed that Kaabong experienced 225 deaths attributed to starvation and related illnesses across multiple sub-counties. Napak recorded 188 deaths during the period between June and August. Kotido District faced the highest number of deaths, with a total of 1,676 fatalities reported across 19 administrative units. This alarming figure resulted primarily from an extended dry spell and ensuing famine.

Notable sub-counties affected by the severe impact of hunger included Rengen, Kacheri Town Council, Langoroe, Maruu, and Kanair, among others. In response to these challenges, the UHRC recommended that the Ministry of Defense and Police, operating under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, provide enhanced security for livestock kraals and continue the ongoing disarmament efforts in the Karamoja sub-region.

Furthermore, the report urged the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries to prioritize budget allocations for Karamoja. These funds would facilitate the expansion of agricultural extension services, the development of water infrastructure to support livestock farming and small-scale irrigation, and other necessary interventions.

The Commission Chairperson drew attention to the increasing number of complaints received by the UHRC. In 2022, a total of 4,370 complaints were registered, reflecting a significant rise compared to the 3,624 complaints received in the previous year.

This trend underscores the urgent need to address the multifaceted challenges faced by Ugandan citizens. Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, the Clerk to Parliament commended the UHRC for its comprehensive report, acknowledging its insightful analysis of critical issues, including hunger, famine, landslides, and disease outbreaks such as Ebola and the Covid-19 pandemic.

