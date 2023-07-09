Sunday , July 9 2023
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / In The Magazine / Uganda’s Dr Sozi appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique

Uganda’s Dr Sozi appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique

The Independent July 9, 2023 In The Magazine Leave a comment

Dr Catherine Sozi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Catherine Sozi was appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

With the host government’s approval, she took up her assignment on July 1, 2023.

Sozi brings more than 18 years of cumulative international experience and results at the UN in the development system, human rights and humanitarian affairs.

Before her current appointment in Mozambique, she served as the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, she led the UN Country Team to foster engagement with government, civil society, bilateral and multilateral partners, academia and the private sector to enable the UN Development System to address national needs, priorities and sustainable development challenges to advance the 2030 Agenda for the country.

She has previously worked in several countries, holding positions in Zambia, South Africa, China and as UNAIDS Regional Director in East and Southern Africa.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved