Uganda’s Cooperatives Registry Management Information System launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives has introduced a digital registration process for credit and savings cooperative societies in the country, a move that has been welcomed by stakeholders.
The Cooperatives Registry Management Information System was launched on Thursday, in Mbarara City.
Mary Amumpaire Mwesigwa the Head of ICT at the Ministry said that the move marks a significant shift from manual registration to the use of electronic registration methods.
She said the new system ensures that cooperative societies have equitable and timely access to services such as mobile money payments, e-certification of documents, and e-reservation of cooperative names noting that the services are now available along the whole service delivery chain, from registration to management of cooperative societies at the Ministry.
While launching the system, Geraldine Ssali, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives said that the development of the system is in line with the National Vision 2040 that stipulates ICT as an enormous opportunity that Uganda can exploit to transform the economy.
She said that the system will strengthen cooperatives by enhancing their capacity in group dynamics, entrepreneurship, and value chain activities, particularly collective marketing.
Alex Asiimwe, the Chairperson of Mbarara Grapes Farmers Cooperative, praised the transition to a digital system noting that the previous practice of travelling to Kampala to file annual returns and make amendments to the Cooperative By-laws was inconvenient for cooperators.
He added that locating files from the records manually was tiresome and times-consuming.
Allan Mbabazi the head of ICT at Rwanyamahembe SACCO said that it was very costly to travel to Kampala for the Cooperatives who would spend more than a million shillings to transact any activity at the ministry.
However, Claire Kasheija a cooperator asked Ministry officials and Commercial officers to train SACCO officials, and board members of cooperatives and also get them computers and internet gadgets to ease the implementation of the system.
Ivan Asiimwe the Secretary General of Uganda Cooperative Alliance said that the digitalization of registering cooperatives will make it easy for them to revive the Uganda Cooperative Bank to enable Ugandans in cooperatives to save more money to invest in projects to develop themselves.
Uganda has a total of 44,879 cooperatives, including 10,678 SACCOs, 6,880 Emyooga SACCOs, and 13,159 credit and savings, cooperative societies (SACCOs) among others.
******
URN
Dear,
I hope this email finds you well. I’m excited to introduce you to Cargoholidays.com, your gateway to a unique and adventurous way of exploring the world through cargo ship travel. As a leading cargo travel agency, we specialize in creating unforgettable journeys that offer a fresh perspective on travel and adventure.
At CargoHolidays, we understand that traditional travel experiences may not be for everyone, and that’s why we offer an alternative that’s both enriching and fascinating. Our cargo ship travel services open up a world of possibilities for those seeking a truly authentic and immersive travel experience.
I invite you to explore our website at CargoHolidays Website to browse our available routes at cargoholidays.com, destinations, and testimonials from fellow adventurers who have experienced the magic of cargo ship travel with us.
If you’re ready to embark on a one-of-a-kind journey or have any questions about our services, please don’t hesitate to contact us at contact@cargoholidays.com. Our dedicated team is here to assist you in planning your cargo ship adventure, providing insights, and addressing any queries you may have.
Safe travels and warm regards,
TOP SELLER
LINKBELT – DOOSAN – TEREX – POWERSCREEN – SCANIA DC9 – DC13
ADBLUE
REMOVAL / TURN-OFF
We are a UK manufacturer of Adblue Modules that will turn off the Adblue system with no loss of power or the engine going into limp mode.
Our Company have been supplying modules to Dealers and End Users Worldwide for the last 10+ years,
Currently our boxes are working on the following Machines
Heavy Plant Machinery
LINK-BELT – ( ISUZU ENGINE )
130 X2
160 X2
210 X2
210 X2 LF
240 X2
240 X2 LF
290 X2
290 X2 LF
350 X2
130 X3
145 X3 Spin Ace (Tier 4a)
160 X3
210 X3
235 X3 Spin Ace (Tier 4a)
250 X3
250 X3 LF
300 X3
350 X3
130 X4
145 X4 SA
160 X4
210 X4
245 X4 SA
250 X4
250 X4 LF
300 X4
350 X4
350 X4 LF
240 X2 MH
250 X3 MH
360 X2 RT MH
380 X4 MH
TEREX
Articulated Dump Trucks
TA300
TA400
CASE
CASE CRAWLER DOZERS – FPT ENGINE
1150M
1650M
20150M
2050M
850M
SV250
621F
721F
821F
Crawler Excavators – Isuzu Engines
CX130D
CX160D
CX180D
CX210D
CX240D
CX250D
CX300D
CX350D
CX370D
CX490D
CX750D
Midi excavators – Isuzu Engines
CX75C
CX80C
HYUNDAI
Wheel Loaders
HL970
HL980
Crawler Excavators
HX130 LCR
HX140 L
HX145 LCR
HX160 L
HX180 L
HX480 L
HX520 L
R125LCR-9A
DOOSAN
Articulated Dump Trucks
DA30
DA40
Wheel Loaders
DL200-5
DL200-5 TC
DL300-5
DL350-5
DL420-5
DL450-5
DL550-5
Crawler Excavators
DX140LCR-5
DX140LC-5
DX180LC-5
DX300LC-5
DX380LC-5
DX420LC-5
DX490LC-5
DX530LC-5
Wheeled Excavators
DX165W-5
SLR and Semi-SLR
DX530LC-5 – Semi-SLR
DX530LC-5 – SLR
Others:
MOXY MT31
POWERSCREEN
400X / R400X
300 / R300
1000 MAXTRAK
XH320SR
TRAKPACTOR 320
KOBELCO
Isuzu Engines
SK140SRLC-5
SK140SRL-5
SK350
ED160-5
Hino Engines
SK180(N)LC-10
SK200-8 / SK210LC-8
SK210HDLC-8
SK210D-9
SK210D-10
SK210H(N)LC-10 HYBRID
SK210(SN)LC-10
SK230SRLC-5
SK250-8 / SK260LC-8
SK260SR(N)LC-3
SK260(N)LC-10
SK270SR(N)LC-5
SK300(N)LC-10
SK330-8 / SK350LC-8
SK350(N)LC-10
SK380HDLC-8
SK400DLC-10
SK500HDLC-8
SK500(V)LC-10
SK550DLC-10
HITACHI
Utility Excavators
ZX130-6
ZX160LC-6
ZX180LC-6
ZX210LC-6
ZX210-6
Construction / Production Excavators
ZX250LC-6
ZX300LC-6
ZX350LC-6
ZX380LC-6
ZX470LC-6
ZX670LC-6
ZX870LC-6
Reduced-Tail-Swing Excavators
ZX135US-6
ZX245USLC-6
ZX345USLC-6
Wheeled Excavator
ZX190W-6
Foresters
ZX210F-6
ZX260F-6
ZX310F-6
ZX370F-6
We can also manufacture custom emulators for most makes of heavy plant equipment
Do You Have A Need To Turn Off ADBLUE ???
Please visit our Website
https://www.blueremoval.net
Or Give Us A Call
00 44 (0) 1228 540404
Calling From USA or Canada
011 44 (0) 1228 540404
FOR ALL YOUR PRINTING NEEDS
We understand that businesses rely on reliable and high-performance copiers and printers to maintain their productivity and efficiency. That’s why we offer a comprehensive range of copier and printer rental services, featuring top-tier brands recognized for their exceptional quality and innovation.
For all your printing needs, MULTI FUNCTIONAL COPIER MACHINES, TONERS AND CONSUMABLES. Please visit http://www.tradestonecontracting.com 079 484 1133
Wow, this paragraph iѕ pleasant, mmy sister iѕ analyzing these kinds of things, therevore І
am goіng to let қnow hеr.