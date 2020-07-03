Friday , July 3 2020
Airtel
Home / NEWS / Ugandans, South Sudanese win Russian state scholarships
Covid-19 Image

Ugandans, South Sudanese win Russian state scholarships

The Independent July 3, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Putin meets Uganda’s Museveni. Ugandans are to benefit from a scholarship to Russian Universities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Russian Embassy in Kampala has approved a list of candidates from Uganda and South Sudan proposed for the Russian State Scholarship.

The 16 Ugandans and five South Sudanese win scholarships to study at the Russian universities within the quota for international students provided by the Government of the Russian Federation for the academic year 2020/2021.

1.                UGA – 484/20      Odonga Bosco

2.                UGA – 5849/20    Odel Jefferson Sabiti

3.                UGA – 9409/20    Nanyonjo Miriam Elizabeth

4.                UGA – 50598/20 Byonabye John

5.                UGA – 50293/20 Golooba Nickson

6.                UGA – 50812/20 Miiro Ashirafu

7.                UGA – 50764/20 Kiggundu Samuel

8.                UGA – 50573/20 Komujuni Patience

9.                UGA – 7623/20    Nakabugo Joanitah Annette

10.           UGA – 4405/20    Mawanda Vincent

11.           UGA – 805/20      Ssali Ronald

12.           UGA – 617/20      Wokorach Samuel

13.           UGA – 6498/20    Komakech Jimmy

14.           UGA – 6312/20    Mukatta Rita Zawedde

15.           UGA – 31350/20 Nasasira Nicholas Ndagara

16.           UGA – 15320/20 Adoch Racheal Speciozah

South Sudan

1.                SSD – 7718/20     Yacub Huda Osman Ibrahim

2.                SSD – 12960/20   Kuot Dau Majok Dau

3.                SSD – 31719/20   Ngang Biar Magar Biar

4.                SSD – 36151/20   Mabor Winifred Gatgiek

5.                SSD – 13221/20   Andrea Viola Godwin Kassinga

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved