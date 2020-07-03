Ugandans, South Sudanese win Russian state scholarships

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Russian Embassy in Kampala has approved a list of candidates from Uganda and South Sudan proposed for the Russian State Scholarship.
The 16 Ugandans and five South Sudanese win scholarships to study at the Russian universities within the quota for international students provided by the Government of the Russian Federation for the academic year 2020/2021.
1. UGA – 484/20 Odonga Bosco
2. UGA – 5849/20 Odel Jefferson Sabiti
3. UGA – 9409/20 Nanyonjo Miriam Elizabeth
4. UGA – 50598/20 Byonabye John
5. UGA – 50293/20 Golooba Nickson
6. UGA – 50812/20 Miiro Ashirafu
7. UGA – 50764/20 Kiggundu Samuel
8. UGA – 50573/20 Komujuni Patience
9. UGA – 7623/20 Nakabugo Joanitah Annette
10. UGA – 4405/20 Mawanda Vincent
11. UGA – 805/20 Ssali Ronald
12. UGA – 617/20 Wokorach Samuel
13. UGA – 6498/20 Komakech Jimmy
14. UGA – 6312/20 Mukatta Rita Zawedde
15. UGA – 31350/20 Nasasira Nicholas Ndagara
16. UGA – 15320/20 Adoch Racheal Speciozah
South Sudan
1. SSD – 7718/20 Yacub Huda Osman Ibrahim
2. SSD – 12960/20 Kuot Dau Majok Dau
3. SSD – 31719/20 Ngang Biar Magar Biar
4. SSD – 36151/20 Mabor Winifred Gatgiek
5. SSD – 13221/20 Andrea Viola Godwin Kassinga