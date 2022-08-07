Ugandan reiterates firm adherence to one-China principle

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region has a negative impact on China-U.S. relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, a Ugandan official has said recently, reiterating the country’s firm adherence to the one-China principle.

“As far as Uganda is concerned, our position has been very clear,” said Okello Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state in charge of international affairs, noting that Uganda will continue to adhere to the one-China principle, the core of diplomatic relations between Uganda and China.

The West including the United States must stop its interference in China’s internal affairs, he said, expressing support for the countermeasures China has taken to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. ■