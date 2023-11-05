Uganda Waragi brands win awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the second consecutive year, all three Uganda Waragi brands – Premium, Pineapple and Coconut – have won Gold Awards in the prestigious 2023 Monde Selection International Quality Awards. This brings the overall number of quality awards won by the brand to twenty-five (25).

The Monde Selection is the only Quality Institute that offers a genuine and comprehensive evaluation of consumer products by providing an objective and fair judgment through collaborations with the world’s most qualified experts in specific fields. Products are taken through up to 30 evaluation criteria including visual aspects (product presentation, colour, lightness, clarity, transparency, etc.); smell; taste; packaging, and more.

Uganda Waragi Premium (a product of Uganda Breweries Limited) won its first Gold Monde Selection Award in 2010, and the product is the only Ugandan spirit to receive the prestigious award. Shalom Kaite UBL’s Quality Manager, said, “We take great pride in the fact that this 100% homegrown product is receiving the recognition it deserves both at home and internationally.

Uganda Waragi represents the finest quality of locally sourced ingredients that are put together by an exceptional team of brewers to deliver a drink of superior quality.” Hillary Baguma, UBL’s Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits remarked, “Winning this award once again is a testament to the remarkable efforts that go into creating and marketing this wonderful product. From its consistently great taste, Uganda Waragi is a testament to the true and authentic Ugandan spirit.”