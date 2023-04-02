Uganda to open new passport centre in Beijing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it will open a new passport centre in Beijing, China in May as one of the ways to ease the issuance and renewal of passports for Ugandans in that part of the world.

The ministry spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi said the new passport centre will officially be opened on May, 2.

“The new passport centre in Beijing will serve Ugandans living and working in that city as well as entire China and those in nearby Hongkong,” Mundeyi said.

With increased ties between Kampala and Beijing, many Ugandans either live, work or study in Chinese universities and cities.

Many others have businesses in the Asian country and the new passport centre in the capital Beijing will help serve them in terms of renewing and applying for new passports.

The passport centre in Beijing will be the seventh after others already opened in Washington, London, Pretoria, Abu Dhabi, Ottawa and Copenhagen.