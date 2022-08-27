Uganda to host 11th Africa society for blood transfusion conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda has been announced as the next host of the Africa Society for Blood Transfusion conference planned for 1 st to 4th March 2024, according to a media release from Uganda Tourism Board dated Aug.26.

The news was announced by the African Society for Blood Transfusion after a successful bid was accepted by Uganda Blood Transfusion Society with the technical help of Uganda’s Convention Bureau which is a unit in Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

It is estimated that this convention will contribute to the country’s GDP to the tune of US$0.6million.

The conference will attract approximately 500 delegates with 75% to come from across the African continent and 25% outside Africa – from international markets including Europe and Asia.

The UTB Chief Executive Officer Lilly Ajarova said, “We are working relentlessly to ensure Uganda becomes a conference destination market. This is an indicator that the efforts have begun to bear fruit.”

Uganda Convention Bureau’s target between 2022 and 2025 is to attract 130 business events in the region with a value of US$100 million to Uganda through such bidding activities.

“This certainly should be the beginning of making Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) a key product for the country,” she said.

Uganda Convention Bureau partners with different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Professional Associations and Universities to increase business events through the bidding process.

The Bureau targets regional and international government and non- government conferences that are held periodically and rotate across the globe in order to contribute to the economic impact of Uganda.

The UTB Board Chairman Daudi Migereko underscored the need to ensure Uganda becomes a major hub for conferences in the region and pledged support for mainstream policies that enable the Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Events function under UTB well equipped to deliver on its mandate.

Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the director Uganda Blood Transfusion Service said, “UBTS pledges to make this a successful event with support from the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.”