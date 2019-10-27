Uganda, Serbia to bolster relations

NEWS BRIEFS: Uganda is to benefit in a number of sectors including agriculture and education through bilateral relations with the government of Serbia in a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga said that in 1987, there was an arrangement of barter trade between the two countries.

“It is time to renew that kind of economic cooperation. This is best realized through a permanent joint commission of Serbia and Uganda to work on outstanding areas”, Kadaga said.

The speaker made the remarks at a meeting held between Maja Gojkovic the Serbian speaker of parliament and Ugandan MPs on the foreign affairs committee at the National Assembly in Belgrade, Serbia.

In the meeting, Kadaga also reiterated the need to open the European market more to Africa and Uganda in particular.

“There’s need to improve economic relations between Serbia and Uganda and identify export commodities to Serbia like coffee and tea. Uganda airlines is also now functional, so we can now consider making direct flights to Serbia”, Kadaga added.

Gojkovic noted that the history of relations between Serbia and Uganda dated back to 1963 with the establishment of the Non-Aligned Movement that was set up in 1961 hosted by the parliament of Serbia at the time.

“We want to strengthen these ties and the government of Serbia looks forward to hosting President Yoweri Museveni. We would also be grateful if he addresses the Serbian government.