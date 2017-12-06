Uganda and Russia prepare for 2018 trade meeting

Moscow, Russia | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and Russia have started preparations for the upcoming 2nd Inter-governmental Commission aimed at improving trade and strenghthening relations between the two countries.

The 2nd Uganda-Russia Intergovernmental Commission is scheduled to take place in May 2018. The Ugandan delegation to the meeting will comprise both government officials and business representatives.

It will include officials from The Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry who signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia in 2009.

In this MOU, Uganda is to promote trade, investment and tourism between the two countries. Some of the areas of investment include; agriculture, mining, infrastructure development and the tourism sector.

While Russia has a keen interest in mining, renewable energy and machinery among others, Uganda is inviting Russian investors to consider investing in coffee, tea and fruits among other products that Uganda is exposing to the Russian consumers.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Johnson Agara Olwa paid a courtesy call to the Russian Chamber of Commerce on December 4th2017 in Moscow. The Ambassador together with the Embassy staff met the Director of International Cooperation Department Alexander Kopkov and his delegation.

The Intergovernmental Commission is aimed at strengthening the relationship between the two countries that has existed since 1962.