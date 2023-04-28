Uganda Red Cross sets up evacuation site in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Red Cross Society-URCS has set up an evacuation site in areas prone to disasters in Kasese district. This follows the Uganda National Meteorological Authority’s-UNMA forecast of heavy rains in Kasese next month.

The URCS working with other partners have established a mobile shelter that can accommodate up to 200 people in Karusandara Sub County.

In 2020, following the destructive flooding of River Nyamwmaba the district led by the then Chief Administrative Officer Aggrey Witson Muramira, said it was rethinking of putting up a permanent evacuation centre but this thought has never materialized.

According to the director of disaster management for the Uganda Red Cross Society, Dr Brian Kanaahe, they are aware of the fact that local governments are constrained by resources and that there has not been enough planning to respond to the UNMA forecast.

He also noted that as the Red Cross Society they have engaged the communities of Karusandara Sub County, training them to have trenches to contain water that previously was flooding people’s homes.

Kanaahe however is concerned that sometimes such good interventions lack sustainability plans and eventually die appealing to the government to support the movement in ensuring the centres are maintained.

He also requests the government and other partners to translate early warning information into local languages for the benefit of the local community.

The Vice Chairperson for Kasese District Ham Natuhwera commended the Red Cross for the innovations noting that the district is currently struggling to accommodate a number of displaced communities in Kasika and Muhokya.

He said they are planning another evacuation centre in Muhokya Town Council and also intensifying local communication mechanisms as one way to prepare for eventualities.

But area residents have requested the Government through the office of the Prime Minister to come on the ground and assess the challenges.

Maria Ntungwa, one of the residents says the previous flooding destroyed their properties but up to date, they have never been helped by the government.

The exercise put into consideration different factors:

1. Emergency Shelter using Pre fabs

2. Anticipatory Action through CASH for work

3. Coordination Mechanism for the district Contingency plans

4. Testing Early Warning systems including terrestrial sensors & community radios. pic.twitter.com/7T5zduAvXF — Uganda Red Cross Society (@UgandaRedCross) April 23, 2023



*****

URN