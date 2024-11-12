Uganda optimistic to qualify top runners for 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The President of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Dominic Otuchet, said they are determined to qualify as many top athletes as possible for the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

China will host the 20th edition of the championship in Nanjing from March 21-23, 2025, at the newly built Nanjing Cube gymnasium in the Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park.

“The new athletics season has started in November, and we are eager to send our athletes to as many competitions as possible so they can qualify and secure slots in the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships,” Otuchet told Xinhua during an interview on Thursday.

He explained that since the world governing body allows every country two athletes per event per gender, they are determined to qualify as many top athletes as possible.

“Running with the world’s best at the World Athletics Indoor Championships will be a good platform, and China is always a fantastic host,” added Otuchet.

He noted that only one Ugandan female athlete, Halimah Nakaayi, has qualified for the 800 meters race. The Ugandan middle-distance runner, who specializes in the 800m, won gold in 2019 and bronze in the 2022 World Indoor Championships. She also competed in the 800m at both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reaching the semifinals each time. ■