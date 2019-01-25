Uganda FA to train South Sudan football officials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is set to play a helping hand in training the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) administrators. Michael Amin, President of SSFA disclosed the development to URN on Thursday night at the Pyramids Hotel in Juba.

“We are starting with 16 secretaries of our regional football bodies who travel to Uganda next week for three days of training. We belief Uganda leads in the Cecafa region in capacity building and training,” Michael Amin, President of SSFA told URN on Wednesday.

Amin made it clear that they are lacking a lot in issues of administration. “We need to learn to cope with the modern and latest football management techniques and I believe sending members to Uganda will help us,” added the SSFA President.

Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo, the FUFA President who is in Juba to attend the SSFA Extra Ordinary Assembly later today said they will always be willing to help members around the region who need help.

“We have invested a lot in capacity building and training and this has helped us achieve a lot. We shall continue to share some of the good practices with our friends who need help,” added Magogo.

After the Extra Ordinary General Assembly on Friday, the SSFA will have the inauguration ceremony for the renovation of the Juba Football Stadium on Saturday.

FIFA’s Director of development for Africa and the Caribbean, Veron Mosengo-Omba will grace the function together with Uganda’s Magogo and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Wallace Karia.

South Sudan were only voted into full membership of FIFA in 2012 during a FIFA annual congress in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

