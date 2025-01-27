Uganda draws Nigeria, Tunisia in AFCON 2025

TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Final Draw

Group C

1. Nigeria 🇳🇬

2. Tunisia 🇹🇳

3. Uganda 🇺🇬

4. Tanzania 🇹🇿

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes have been handed a tough draw on their return to the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON). Nigeria and Tunisia will stand in their way to qualification for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) together with Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and the Local Organizing Committee of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 have announced the cities that will host matches in the competition.

Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for Africa’s flagship football tournament, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

They are Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes and Tangier.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW