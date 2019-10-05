Uganda Cranes veteran defender Godfrey Walusimbi retires from National duty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Albanian based defender Godfrey Walusimbi has announced his retirement from the Uganda Cranes.

The left sided defender who was part of the Cranes team at the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Egypt respectively communicated his retirement to FUFA today.

“It’s been 10 years down the road having a great honour and so privileged to represent my country Uganda in International football tournaments,” said Walusimbi in a letter he sent to FUFA.

“I believe I have done my best concerning representation with full abilities, so to that I decided to let the younger ones to showcase their abilities too, and hope them too will embody the spirit of the nation,” he added.

Walusimbi who joined Albanian side KF Vllaznia after the 2019 Afcon few months ago had not been summoned in new coach Johnathan McKinstry early on Friday ahead of an international friendly away to Ethiopia slated for October 13th.

“Well done Walusimbi. Thanks for the great service to Uganda Cranes,” said FUFA. The defender’s retirement leaves the Uganda Cranes with three senior players; Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.

Walusimbi played for SC Villa, Vipers FC before joining the paid ranks with CS Don Bosco in DR Congo, Gor Mahia FC (Kenya), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa).

