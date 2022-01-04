Uganda Cranes to face European, Asian teams in build-up ties

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cranes are set to play five international build-up games against European and Asian national teams, FUFA has confirmed.

The first three friendly games will be held in Antalya, Turkey, where Uganda will battle Iceland, Botosani and Moldova before they travel to play against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic summoned a team of 44 players in preparation for the five games. The squad is majorly made up of players from the Star Times Uganda Premier League and only two foreign-based players, both goalkeepers Charles Lukwago (Ethiopia) and Isma Watenga (South Africa).

According to the program, the team will travel to Turkey on January 10th ahead of the first match against Iceland on 12th January in Turkey.

The second match will be played on 15th January against Botosani and the third match will come three days later against Moldova. All matches in Europe will be played in Antalya. The Cranes will later face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January in Bahrain city.

The five international friendly games come a few days after FUFA called off the Uganda Cranes trip to the United Arab Emirates because of travel challenges. Uganda Cranes was due to play Gabon and Mauritania in Abu Dhabi.

