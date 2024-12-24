Uganda Cranes set for Nakivubo CHAN debut against Burundi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes forward Ivan Ahimbisibwe says that the team is all ready for their two-legged fixture on December 26 and 29, 2024, against Burundi in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Qualifier at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo.

Briefing the media this morning after the Cranes wrapped up their final non-residential training session at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Ahimbisibwe said the team, which began non-residential training on December 21, will move into camp on December 25 at Nob View Hotel to prepare for the two matches.

It is important to note that Uganda, alongside Kenya and Tanzania, has already secured its place at the tournament as a co-host. Meanwhile, Burundi and other nations in the region are competing for the fourth and final slot allocated to East Africa.

Ahimbisibwe said the team is in good spirits and has been well-prepared by the coaching staff for the challenge ahead.

On CHAN being hosted in Uganda, Ahimbisibwe remarked that it is a significant opportunity for the country to improve its disappointing CHAN record and for the players to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Uganda has qualified for the CHAN tournament six times in a row, participating in the 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 editions. However, the team has yet to progress beyond the group stage in any of these tournaments.

Meanwhile, CAF recently granted permission to both Uganda and Burundi to play their African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 Qualifier matches at Hamz Stadium, Nakivubo, making it the first senior continental fixture the stadium will host its re-opening earlier this year.

According to a statement from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), CAF limited the number of fans allowed into the stadium to 7,000 for each game to ensure proper crowd control.

This represents half of Nakivubo’s estimated 15,000-seat capacity. But, Rogers Mulindwa, the stadium’s spokesperson, told this publication that they are prepared to comply with all directives as this is the stadium’s inaugural continental assignment.

*****

URN