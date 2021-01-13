Uganda Cranes is ready for CHAN finals – McKinstry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cranes squad has done its final training and will depart for Duala in Cameroon for the kick-off of the Total CHAN 2021 tournament. The team has spent almost three weeks in Cameroon where they participated in the pre-CHAN mini tournament to prepare for the final CHAN.

Uganda Cranes head coach, Jonathan McKinstry believes that the team has had enough preparations and doesn’t expect any other changes as they set off for their first clash against Rwanda on January 18th, 2021.

“We think the team is in good shape, there are no major things that we want to change but naturally the same things that we know that we can have one percent here and one percent there that can really give us an extra advantage to enter this game,” McKinstry said.

Adding that, “The boys are in good spirit and now it’s about what we say.” The team was joined by KCCA FC players Denis Iguma, Charles Lukwago, Brian Aheebwa, and Bright Anukani who didn’t take part in the first phases of the preparations as they were taking part in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Inform striker Brian Aheebwa was the first to grace the team with his arrival to the camp. The KCCA FC striker believes this is his opportunity to display his abilities as well help the nation to scoop the championships.

“I am glad to have joined the team, we are training well as a team and ready to go. We are here to represent our country and get good results, these are challenges I have dreamt about always playing at this stage, I want to do the best in my position and with the help and guidance from the coaches and players, I will score goals,” Aheebwa said.

Aheebwa also netted a hat trick against AS Kigali despite the Kampala giants being knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup on the away goals rule. Uganda Cranes have started using the training kits of new sponsors Umbro following four years partnership between the federation and Umbro on Dec 15th, 2020.

URN