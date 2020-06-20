UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 763, with 492 recoveries

🔺 8 new cases

🔺 Total confirmed cases 763

🔹 Total Deaths: 00

🔸Total Recoveries: 492

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 763 as of June 20th.

The new cases were from 1,154 samples tested, five of them were from truck drivers at points of entry, while three were from alerts and contacts all from Kyotera district.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.