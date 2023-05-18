Uganda, Algeria partner to develop energy sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said that Uganda is ready to work with the government of Algeria to develop its energy sector.

Museveni on Thursday met a delegation from Algeria led by their Minister of Energy and Mines Mr. Mohamed Arkab who called on him at State House Entebbe. These were in Uganda to follow up on the memorandum of understanding signed when President Museveni visited Algeria in March this year 2023.

The two energy ministries discussed collaboration and partnerships in four (4) areas that included among others Oil Refinery, financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and Electricity Generation.

President Museveni thanked his Algerian Counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune for responding very well to the signed memorandums and noted that the four areas agreed upon “are all very good and important for us.”

“We need the refinery because it solves our problem 100% and we will be happy to work with the Algerians,” Museveni noted.

The President said the East African crude oil pipeline is not only good for Uganda but also the region in what he termed as the Pan-African spirit since it will also transport the petroleum of Congo and Tanzania.