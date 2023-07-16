Uganda Airlines to start direct flights to India

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s national carrier, Uganda Airlines said it’s in the advanced stages of launching direct flights to India.

“India coming soon… Mumbai get ready!” Uganda Airlines wrote on Twitter.

Economists say the initiative will help enhance trade and tourism relations between Kampala and New Delhi.

The national carrier is already making a long-haul flight to Dubai and it has already secured a landing slot at London Heathrow Airport.

Within the continent, it flies to Kenya, Somalia, DRC, Burundi, South Sudan, Tanzania and South Africa.

India and Uganda remain strong trade partners, with import and export values with India standing at US$959.11 million and $56.98 million respectively.

“India has consistently remained one of the top investors in Uganda with an estimated investment worth US$1bn in the last two decades. In 2020, India’s investments in Uganda hit USD$200 million,” Uganda’s Finance minister Kasaija said at a recent conference.

“Uganda and India’s relations date back centuries. Over the years these relations have evolved and today, our two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations as demonstrated by the exchange of visits at the highest level and concluded memoranda of understanding in the various fields, making India a strategic partner for Uganda,”